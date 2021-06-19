#DesignYourDestiny | Secret As a Principle of Life by Henry Ukazu

Everyone has a secret. In fact, it is widely acknowledged that life is full of secrets. There is no denying that we all have secrets. Anyone without a secret is generally believed not to be living. Secrets, in actual fact, make life interesting. Secrets make up a man. Secret is the life wire of every business, and every business has one; every relationship has a secret; every marriage has a secret; every academic major has a secret; success in leadership entails having a secret; electoral success has a secret; writing creatively has a backup secret. There’s hardly any successful project in life without a secret.

While some people may opine that life is indeed sweet and rosy, some other schools of thought might opine that life has no meaning because according to them, life is vanity and not worth struggling for. According to Somerset Maugham, “The secret to life is meaningless unless you discover it yourself.”

If you are asked what is the secret to life? What will be your response? You may ask if life has a secret. Yes, life has secrets; the secret lies in knowing the principles that govern life. Once you know the principles, you will know when and how to apply them. Just like the law of Karma says, whatever you do to one has a way of coming back to you. The law of gravity says, whatever goes up must surely come down, and the law of success says, failing to prepare is preparing to fail. It should be noted that principles are universal, it’s the application that is different. Once you apply these principles of life, you are bound to succeed.

Every secret needs to be kept secret for a reason (no pun intended). That’s why it is called a secret. Once it is known, it will no longer be a secret and automatically loses its value. That’s why it is advised that one to keeps their secrets until it is ripe for harvesting. Your secrets are like your ideas, when you expose your ideas prematurely, it stands a chance of being stolen and developed. When people know your secret, their next plan is to learn it and thereafter stop coming to you for your service/assistance. That’s why it’s advisable not to expose your secrets. Be like the hen that always protects her eggs until they hatch.

There are certain things and areas of your life that are meant to be personal. They include your finance, health, marriage, and business. When you expose the secret to the world they will easily judge and rate you. If people know your income, it affects the love they have for you. So, keep it to yourself. If they know your marriage details, they can cause marital problems between you and your partner. So, keep it private. If they know your next move, they can thwart it. So, keep it as a secret.

For instance, since the inception of Coca-Cola in 1886, nobody knows the secret of the contents of the drink. Only close family members know the secret.

To gain insights into life, you need to practice meditation, reflection, and mindful revelation. It is only by so doing you will be capable of having access to hidden secrets which will make you creative.

Though life has a secret to success, it is pertinent to note that in life there’s no secret to success because you cannot reinvent the wheel. There’s nothing in the world today, that hasn’t been done before. For instance, there’s no formula for creating wealth than having a product or service which you offer to a targeted audience, the product or service must be capable of adding value, and when you are appreciated for the work you did, it’s important to save a portion of the money you are paid.

If you want to increase your chances of improving your life, plan for it to happen. You can do this by setting goals, think big, have positive thoughts towards life, and affirmations. You must also study successful people. When you study the lives of successful people, just you will learn the mindset, the strategies, and the trials they overcame to reach their successes. Knowing these details will give you the insights that can help you make better decisions on your journey to success. When you practice these steps, you will discover that what you focus on, and practice will expand.

In conclusion, while one can say that life has secrets and at the same time, life has no secrets, it is important to note that having a balance in life is very critical. That’s a sure way of appreciating life. In the words of Rose George Brown “I know how hard it is right now to be you, I’ll tell you the secret of life right now. The secret of life is for you to enjoy being you. If you can do that, everything else happens by itself.” I strongly agree with this summation because you are free when you don’t care what others think about you and when you do what works for you.

Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a mindset coach and public speaker. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success and President of gloemi.com. He can be reached via [email protected]gloemi.com

