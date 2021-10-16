#DesignYourDestiny | The Change You Need to Grow – By Henry Ukazu

Dear Destiny Friends,

You must be the change you wish to see in the world.- Mahatma Gandhi

Change is truly necessary for our growth. Without change, it will be difficult for one to grow.

It is often said that the only permanent thing in life is change. Change involves a transformation. Change occurs in every aspect of our life. From birth, a new baby begins to change his/her skin, the food they eat, how they crawl, walk and run. This sequence tells you a baby grows into a toddler, pre-teen, teen, and adult.

The importance of change cannot be over-emphasized; you graduate from kindergarten to nursery school, middle school, High school, Secondary school, College, Master’s, Ph.D., and Professorial. These are all stages of growth.

As progressive beings, we all need change to grow because one can’t be doing the same thing repeatedly and expect to see change. That’s practically impossible.

Change means several things to several people. A businessman has a different perception and understanding of change; a student has a different meaning, a politician understands it differently, a motivational speaker interprets it differently, a Priest/Pastor has a different interpretation, and so does every walk of life. The only connecting factor is the fact they are all trying to achieve something. Change means different things to them.

To truly make progress, change must occur in three areas of your life, and they are the principles you keep, the places you go, and the people you meet. These three areas play a huge role in transforming your life. When you adopt the right principles, you send a message to the world on what is acceptable and what is not. You also attract the right people who believe in your message.

When you are at the right places, and at the right time, you are bound to receive insights and great experiences, and when you meet the right people you are likely to get the right information and knowledge that can change your life.

In whatever you do in life, you must constantly evaluate it by way of meditation to determine if you are getting the right message. For instance, as a leader, it is imperative you must make laws, policies, regulations, and decisions that will stand the test of time. Great leaders create and determine change, they don’t wait for change to happen.

It is instructive to note that you must work for anything you want in life. Nobody will give you anything of value on a platter of gold. You must earn it.

According to Mahatma Gandhi, you must be the change you wish to see in the world. When you decide to grow, you must take the bold steps to do the needful.

Let me share a personal experience; when I published my first book, a lot of doors and opportunities opened globally. I didn’t really know what it means to be a published author until I became one. I was profiled in the news and received many invitations and interviews nationally and internationally all because of my book.

When you decide to change, you are setting up yourself for growth. Whilst a change can happen overnight, growth always takes time. So, when you decide to change, you have to give yourself time to adjust. While changes can come from the outside, growth always comes from within you. It is important to note that since it’s your decision to change, it’s correspondingly necessary to grow and that growth must come from you because it involves internal motivation which others can’t see but feel.

The underlying question you need to ask yourself is, do you need change or growth in your life. To understand the difference, you need change when you graduate from college and you get a job you are not passionate about and your mental health is been affected, but you need growth when you are you are no longer comfortable with the status quo, e.g. your current job responsibilities are now boring and no longer challenging. While the two are important, change changes the status quo while growth elevates change.

According to a philosopher, here are six specific ways change and growth are different:

1. Change can be instant — growth is slow

2. Change can be imposed from the outside — growth is internal

3. Change can be a one-off event — growth is an incremental process

4. Change can be made by a single decision — growth requires consistent motivation and learning

5. Change can be negative or positive – growth is always positive

6. Change can be the beginning of growth — growth always starts with a decision for change

Do you want to see changes in your finance? If yes, you need change.

According to former President of South Africa, late Nelson Mandela, education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”

With the right education in place, you can do wonders. It is instructive to note that you can’t change the past, it’s now history, you can’t stop the future from happening, but you can influence it.

Below are some benefits of change. Change pushes you to become a better person. Change helps in healing especially when you are in a toxic relationship. Whether you decide to transform or evolve both in your personal and professional life, you are bound to experience the following positive vibes.

Value

If you want to know the importance of change, try and make an impact in your life. For instance, as a student, when you make good grades, you might be in the spotlight and that alone can change you. As an entrepreneur, develop a product, as a writer publish a book, as a politician win an election, and as Minster of God, heal a sick person. Additionally, as a President make an Executive Law. You will discover that you are bound to be celebrated because of the value you bring to the table.

Awareness

Change creates awareness. It helps you to learn, relearn and unlearn. Change helps you to become more self-aware.

New Opportunities in a new environment.

When you are in a new environment, change is bound to occur. Change pushes you to become a more evolved person. You will learn how to adapt to new circumstances, You will learn a new language, culture, or lifestyle in general.

Change itself has its pros and cons. It is quite unfortunate many people are afraid of change. They prefer the status quo either because they are uncertain of what tomorrow will bring for them or they imagine the backlash that will come if the change doesn’t go as planned.

In conclusion, what are the big changes you’ve made in the past that have influenced your growth, if none, what are the changes you need to adapt to change your fortune?

Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success and President of gloemi.com. He can be reached via info@gloemi.com

