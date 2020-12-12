#DesignYourDestiny | The Fragility of Life – By Henry Ukazu

Greetings Dear Friends,

Everything in life is truly a struggle, especially as it relates to third world countries. Nobody will entrust you with opportunities if you don’t work for it. In civilized climes where dignity of work is appreciated, you must earn whatever opportunity comes your way. In our daily search for the meaning and purpose of life, we come across many challenges. Despite these numerous challenges, what makes the difference is how you manage each situation.

If you have a business, and you don’t manage it well, it will flop; if you joke with your academics, you won’t pass with good grades; if you don’t love or treat your spouse, children or family with care, you might end up raising a generation of monsters; if you don’t appreciate a good employee with the right pay and benefits for the work he or she does, you might end up losing them.

What therefore, is fragility of life? Every reasonable person knows that life is truly fragile and must be handled like an egg to avoid cracking. However, in this context, we will be looking at fragility of life from an empowerment point of view. During the course of this article, we shall be discussing how we can manage the vicissitudes of life in order to avoid crashing. Life is truly fragile.

To really understand how fragile life is, imagine having a raw egg which is yet to boil or cook and it falls to the hard surface, what do you think will happen? Simple, it will definitely break. That’s simply how life works. We all have a life to live, from birth, our parents trained us in High schools, colleges and in some cases doctorate programmes, but it’s quite unfortunate, many people squander this opportunity which sometimes comes once in a while. While some people merely manage to get middle school or High school diploma, others strive to attain perfection and excellence, and some others, who may be from privileged background choose to take life for granted because they operate under the mindset they are comfortable, and as such have abundant resources at their beck and call

In striving for mastery and excellence, most people miss golden opportunities to mark their names in gold. It should be noted that nobody will give you anything you want, you have to demand and hunger for it. Saying you deserve it without showing why you deserve it only leaves you with an entitlement mentality.

Life is money if handled with care. To enjoy money, you need to be more resourceful with your time, but sometimes, we allow it to be stolen by waste. The question we should be asking ourselves is how can we handle life? Just like you treat your family, work, money, and personality with care, you must treat your life the same way if you truly want to enjoy life. If you fail to manage life, life will manage you.

How to manage fragility.

Planning:

According to Benjamin Franklin, “Failing to prepare is preparing to fail. In the Book of Life, it is stated, orderliness is the first law in heaven. Being able to manage people and resources is one of the most enriching skills one can have in contemporary times. A good planner must be able to think out of the box, be progressive minded and explore opportunities that can serve humanity.

Understanding:

When you don’t understand how a product or person works, it will be hard to work with the product or person. Understanding is not rocket science, all it entails is to apply emotional intelligence and common sense. It’s instructive to note that there can be no problem where there’s problem and there can be problem when there’s no problem depending on how understanding is harnessed with common sense. Understanding makes the difference in the management of issues, be it big or small.

Love

The greatest force in the word is love. Love is a feeling you can’t touch, but can feel. If you truly love someone or treasure anything, you’ll definitely apply tender loving care by nurturing it to grow so you don’t lose it. To understand how love works in empowering yourself, you’ll give all you have in addition to working for the kind of life you want to live. You’ll also ensure you stay away from all toxic situations that can deter you from reaching your desired goal.

When you master the art of handling life, you won’t take any opportunity for granted, especially when it refers to networking and having values for what we truly appreciate. Value is what you place on anything you treasure. For instance, if you place value on trust, loyalty and honesty, money won’t be able to influence your lifestyle, but if you are materialistic, it will be easy to be influenced with money.

To understand the fragility of life, imagine having a dry tissue in your hand, it will serve multiple purposes, but when it is wet, the purpose will be limited, if not being of little or no value. Most times people think success only comes in terms of wealth, they fail to understand that health, spirituality, academics and being professional play a huge role. This is because if you don’t manage your spiritual life as a new convert, you might head back to the street, and if you don’t manage your health, you’ll lose it. This is the reason rational minds plan ahead by prioritizing their needs above their wants.

If you don’t take charge of what concerns you, you may end up living other people’s life in addition to being controlled by them. Most times, we have a carefree attitude on what concerns us. We joke with our time, we joke with our work, we joke with our family and friends with hope we’ll be able to recover, but sometimes, it doesn’t work that way. To improve your life, you have to be deliberate and intentional in whatever you do.

In conclusion, I will strongly suggest you take stock of your life by writing out the little things that play a role in your life.

Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a mindset coach and self-discovery expert. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success and President of gloemi.com. He can be reached via [email protected]

___

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.