DesignYourDestiny | The Power of Vision – By Henry Ukazu

Dear Destiny Friends,

Vision is the ability of the eye to see everything. Vision is the ability of the mind to project sterner future achievements. Vision is everything in the school of success.

When you hear vision, different thoughts come to mind. Vision could mean a lot of things to different people.

Depending on your industry and understanding, you might have a different interpretation of the word vision. If you are a student, professional, politician, mentee/apprentice, or even clergy, vision will definitely mean a different thing to you. To some people, vision means the future, hope, aspiration or even desire.

As human beings, we all have a vision. Provided you have principles guiding you, provided you make a choice, provided you make a decision of who will be your friend, what food you eat, major to study, job to apply for, or a particular lifestyle you will like to live, you have a vision.

When you lack vision, you will be tossed around like a wind. It is because of lack of vision many men and ladies settle with a partner that doesn’t align with their core values, and you wonder why marriages crash easily.

If you are asked what your vision is, what is likely going to be your response? Before you answer the question, think through what change and purpose you have in mind. To understand the contextual meaning of purpose, look at a corporate organization’s mission and vision statement. You will discover they have different meanings. While the mission is the vehicle to achieve their goals, vision on the other hand is the purpose or ultimate target the company has set for itself.

Personally, my vision in life is to inspire and transform human lives to achieve their highest human potential. Daily, I see human beings complaining of not having enough resources to sustain their numerous needs. This set of people have the scarcity mindset as opposed to the abundance mindset. As a coach, my work is to help them elevate their game by eliminating their limiting mindset to a winning mindset. I do this with a comprehensive leadership manual.

It’s quite unfortunate many of us don’t have a vision, we just live through life with the hope life will align with us. It’s instructive to note that you can’t build something on nothing. Your vision can be regarded as your perspective and gateway to life. To understand how vision works, you need to develop a thought or desire of being a Professor, President, Governor, Coach, or have the intention of building a house, buying a car, etc. It’s as simple as that. The thought alone is a vision because it came to you, nobody gave it to you, and again, it is a projection into the future.

When you have a feeling, sit down and think it through, it can be God speaking to you. The creator can give you certain thoughts and when the thought comes, refuse to share it with everyone, if possible, keep it to yourself. If God wanted anyone to know, he would have revealed it to that person. Your vision starts with your imagination. Your mind is more powerful than you can imagine. If you have an imagination, put in the work. If you have a vision, make a conscious choice to follow it through. That is why the dreams of great people are always more than them, and they are not afraid to dare to succeed.

When you put your vision to work, the universe has a way of connecting you with the right people and organizations who share similar values and aspirations. Your vision is your life. Vision gives you clarity in life. It gives you a sense of direction. It aligns you with the right people and organizations who share similar values. Any human being without vision is like a ship without a compass. Vision is literally priceless because it inspires creativity, ignites purpose, innovation, and fosters growth.

The vision of a company is a blueprint of what a company represents. It embodies the core values upon which the foundation of that organization is built upon. Just like a house cannot be built without a foundation, a company cannot be sustained without vision

When you have a clear vision of what you want from life, you will be intentional in what you do. A clear vision increases your level of creativity and productivity. If you have a clear vision that is backed by courage, and pursued relentlessly, your chances of succeeding will be high.

In conclusion, I will ask you, do you have a vision for your life? Do you have a dream you would like to accomplish? If yes, do you have a master plan of achieving it? If yes, how are you working towards it and what are you doing daily to achieve it?

Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success and President of gloemi.com. He can be reached via info@gloemi.com

