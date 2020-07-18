#DesignYourDestiny | The Secret Behind Solving Other People’s Problems – By Henry Ukazu

Greetings Destiny Friends,

As human beings, we all have problems, but what differentiates our problems is how we manage them. In the same vein, each of us have a secret frustration which no one knows.

According to some schools of thought, we have three forms of lifestyle; public life, which we exhibit when we are in public arenas, private life which only our family members and close friends know, and secret life which only us know.

We all harbour a form of guilt which we believe we ought to have handled or managed differently. In the same way, government agencies, private and non-for-profit organizations have problems they all battle with. Solving these problems can be a herculean task.

Every problem has a solution. Any problem that doesn’t have a solution is because the right person with the solution hasn’t arrived. I liken every problem or challenge to a door. If you have the wrong key, you won’t be able to open a door. It’s just like solving a mathematical problem, without the right formula, you’ll have a hard time arriving at an answer.

You may be wondering what the secret to solving a problem is. The answer is not far-fetched; it lies within you. This article is structured to assist any progressive mind to be selfless in addition to living for humanity.

In the global world, we are taught to know that in order to have money, you must solve a problem. Yes, it is true to a reasonable extent, but in reality, solving a problem can be relative. People like it when we solve their problems, we also feel good when we solve other people’s problems.

As human beings, we all have problems. These problems make us insatiable and blind to the needs of others. The question we normally ask ourselves is, how do we solve other people’s problems while having our problem living inside of us? That’s the crux of this article.

Problems exist around us; within our families, personal life and even in religious organisations. As human beings, sometimes we find it difficult living for humanity; we fail to understand that the joy of life is not how happy you are, but how happy others can be because of you. If you are creative enough to look around and solve the needs of your immediate environment, you may be surprised to know the recognition that will be accorded to you due to your selfless act. I charge you today to look around your environment and attend to that little problem you can conveniently solve without blinking an eye.

We all have friends who face different challenges. Sometimes we look at the other side of life just because we feel we have our concerns, but the reality of life is that we are doing ourselves a disservice by not assisting in solving the problems, especially when we have the capacity to do so.

The question now becomes, how do you solve a problem? You can do this by leaving yourself out and focusing on assisting other people. Don’t withhold opportunities to help people if you’re in a position to help. As a leader, use your opportunity to empower people and see how you’ll be remembered when you leave office. You will be surprised to see the universe will work in your favour. Isn’t it true that the joy of life is not how happy you are, but how happy others can be because of you.

The real secret of solving a problem lies in getting what you want faster. This always happens when you help other people to get what they need. It’s just like when you use your time, resources, talents, gifts and knowledge to mentor a kid, you’ll be surprised to know that the same kid you mentored yesterday may turn around to mentor your kid tomorrow and the cycle continues. Isn’t it true that when you spray fragrance on someone, you leave some fragrance on your palms? The laws of success vary. Sometimes your true success lies in helping other people to reach their peak. It’s always good to celebrate other people’s success because you never know, their success may be tied to your success.

If we are honest to ourselves, it can be difficult to help others while we are in pain, but then, when we do the little we can, the universe has a way of compensating us. You can solve a problem in several ways including sowing a seed. Then watch how the seed will metamorphose into something greater, tomorrow. Again, you can support someone by your words of encouragement, gifts, time and knowledge.

As you help others, you may not see or feel it, but you are helping yourself. What most people don’t know is that you’ll get what you want faster when you help other people to get what they need. Try helping someone despite being in need or in pain yourself, and see how the universe will pay you back. For example, if you are believing God for the fruit of the womb, pray for other women in similar need. If you’re in need of financial success, try giving others even when you don’t have enough to pay your bills.

Sometimes the reason you can’t have your problem solved is because you need to solve other people’s problems. Today, I charge you to make a commitment to solving a problem by sowing a seed in someone’s life.

