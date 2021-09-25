DesignYourDestiny | Understanding the Journey – By Henry Ukazu

Dear Destiny Friends,

One of the major mistakes most people make in life is not being aware of what they are about to go into. For instance, most people marry for different reasons, in the same way, some people don’t really know the gravity of what they are about to undertake.

Here is the interesting thing about marriage which most people don’t know. Marriage is the highest institution, but unfortunately, most people don’t prepare for the journey. It is sad to note that a young man/woman will spend a month or couple of months preparing for an internal examination in order to get into a higher institution, he/she will spend four to six years in college and spend a couple of months or a year to prepare for a professional examination, but will not deem it necessary to prepare themselves for the highest and everlasting institution – marriage – and then you wonder why marriages crash easily.

As a self-discovery and human capacity coach, I have realized that many people don’t know themselves, they are merely existing as opposed to living. According to Forbes, “only 15% of the world are self-aware”. That leaves us with a lacuna of 85%. It’s simply because many people don’t know themselves; they get frustrated in life.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, “Suicide is the leading cause of death in America”. Here is the interesting question, if you are happy with your life, will you consider taking your life? The origin of frustration is not being self-aware.

It is widely accepted that the journey of a thousand miles begins with a step in the right direction. You must take time to study the requirements, you must have the technical skills, and basic theoretical and practical knowledge before you begin the journey. If you have the desire to go into a new phase in your life, you must take time to prepare for the journey; you must also know what is involved in the journey.

Your journey to life is personal, no one will understand it better more than you. You must know the assignment and test that awaits you which you must pass to actualize your purpose.

When you understand a process or the process involved, you won’t have to stress yourself. It’s just like a married couple who understands their partner’s body, you won’t have to stress yourself trying to know how to satisfy your partner because you already know what works for the person.

Understanding the journey is like knowing the manual of a product, when you understand how a product works, you won’t have to stress yourself operating it.

If you understand the journey and the requirements, life will be easy for you. You will be able to activate the vision and mission.

What most people don’t understand is that, before you get to any position in life, you must assume the position by doing the work. That’s the best way to show you have what it takes. According to Pastor Samuel Ekundayo, assume the title before the responsibility comes. You can do this by doing the work, rather than waiting for the position or title.

In conclusion, take time to study life and the requirements before you begin any minor or major task, otherwise, you might just crash.