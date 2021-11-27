#DesignYourDestiny | Your Value is Your Influence – By Henry Ukazu

When you hear the word value, what comes to your mind? Value means different things to different people. To an academic, value might mean their academic credentials; to an employer, value might mean what a prospective employee might bring to the table; to a married partner or someone in a relationship, their value might be their qualities; to a real estate agent; value might mean the net worth of a house, and to an entrepreneur; it might be their asset.

In our contemporary society, when the word value is mentioned, many people think of money, but in reality, value is more than money. Value has a lot to do with your personality and intrinsic qualities which defines you. Value can be regarded as life because it is what you place on someone or something that will determine the respect or recognition that you will give to it. If you value time, you will endeavor to keep to time, if you value education, you will do your best to get a decent grade or education, if you value life, you will do your best to treat human beings fairly.

In business, your value is your bargaining power, when you have great value, you will be able to negotiate well. It’s sad to note that sometimes we undervalue ourselves and sell ourselves cheap just because we need certain opportunities. Your true value remains is in who you are and not what people think about you. When you truly know who you are, you won’t be deterred due to the setbacks and vicissitudes of life.

If you want to gain more in life, have to produce results. Nobody will pay you more than you deserve. In your potential resides your value. Your capability in life has a lot to do with your mindset. According to Henry Ford, “if you think you can, you are right, if you think you can’t you are right”. Nobody knows you more than you know yourself. Your value and potential is intangible, you can’t see, but you can feel it. Only visionary people with the eyes of an eagle and see the value and potential in your being.

To determine your value, you must know what you are willing to give up and what you can accept to make a deal come through. For instance, if you have a desire to attain a certain ambition in life, you must sacrifice certain interests. Also, if as an upright man, you are asked to accept a kickback/bribe, whatever you demand or accept to be paid you is your value.

Your value does not have to do with where you are, it has a lot to do with where you are heading. So, you might be doing a dirty job or menial job to foot the bills, but that doesn’t define you. I remembered working as a security officer for many years in the US while doing my graduate program in New York Law School and even after my program, just because I couldn’t find a befitting job. I didn’t quit because I know one day an opportunity will present itself which ultimately came to pass.

So, this is to encourage you to hang in there, gain the experience, knowledge, and network wherever you are, you never can tell when it will come in handy. Each and every one of us has a different path to life. What’s important is to appreciate the journey and inherent lessons.

There are so many varieties of value. What Mr. A might value might be different from what Mr. B. might value. As human beings, we have different tastes. The same is applicable to different tribes, countries, and continents. What one tribe, country, or continent might value, might not be appreciated in another location.

Knowing your true value will help you in every aspect of business and life and this can only happen when you believe in yourself. Remember, if nobody believes you, believe in yourself. You need to believe in yourself before people will believe in you. Your confidence in life has a way of attracting people to you and when people believe in you, they can key into your vision. That’s how great leaders lead.

Value has a lot to do with location and how you communicate your thoughts. For instance, a bottle of water might be worth $5 in a store, but it might be sold for $10 in a hotel and $20 at the airport. It’s instructive to note that it’s the same brand of bottle and the same bottle, the only thing that changes is the location. The moral of this post is that when you are not celebrated or feel worthless in a place, have the courage to leave the scene and go to a place where you will be celebrated. Surround yourself with people who see your value and celebrate you.

In conclusion, work on adding value to your life regardless of any path you have chosen in life. As a lady, man, student, politician, businessman, pastor, parent, etc., strive to add value to your life because it will go a long way to enhance your life.

Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success and President of gloemi.com. He can be reached via info@gloemi.com

