Dethroned Emir Sanusi Moved to Awe Town
Deposed Kano Emir Muhammad Sanusi 11 has been relocated to Awe town by the Nasarawa State Government.
He was taken to Loko town on Monday hours after he was dethroned by the Kano State Government.
The relocation was carried out in an helicopter amid tight security.
There had been no official word on why he was relocated.
Details shortly…
