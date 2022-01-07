DHQ Warns Nigerian Politicians Against Wearing Military Camouflage for Campaigns

Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has cautioned politicians against wearing military camouflage in their campaign posters.

It said such action is an abuse of the privilege given civilians to wear military uniforms during trainings.

A statement in Abuja by the Acting Director of Defence Information, Air Commodore WAP Maigida, reads: “The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has noticed with dismay that some politicians have formed the habit of wearing military uniforms and accoutrements for electioneering campaign posters.

“The campaign posters of some governors, dressed in military camouflage uniforms, are displayed in noticeable areas in their respective states. This is manifestly illegal and an abuse of the privilege of allowing civilians wear military uniforms during military training exercises.

“It is necessary to restate that the Armed Forces of Nigeria, as a professional institution, remains apolitical and, as such, would not want to be dragged into any form of political bias.

“Accordingly, it is important to advise politicians and others to desist from the use of military uniforms and accoutrements for political events and other engagements henceforth. Please note: anyone found culpable in this regard would be liable to prosecution.”

