Dictator Buhari Restricts Ministers’ Entourage for Overseas Trip to Four

Ministers' Entourage for Overseas Trip Restricted to Four

The President, Muhammadu Buhari, has restricted ministers from having more than four people in their entourage when embarking on an overseas trip.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, reiterated this on Monday in Lagos at a media briefing to present the achievements of the Buhari regime for 2019.

According to him, the President has also banned some public officers from flying first class.

He said, “On the nature and frequency of travels, all public-funded travels (local and foreign), must be strictly for official purposes backed with documentary evidence. In this regard, all foreign travels must be for highly-essential statutory engagements that are beneficial to the interest of the country.

“Except with the express approval of Mr. President, Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, Chairmen of Extra-Ministerial Departments, Chief Executive Officers and Directors are restricted to not more than two foreign travels in a quarter.

“Also, when a minister is at the head of an official delegation, the size of such delegation shall not exceed four including the relevant Director, Schedule Officer and one Aide of the Minister. Every other delegation below ministerial level shall be restricted to a maximum of three.

“For Class of air travels, the President has approved that Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants to the President, Chairmen of Extra-Ministerial Departments and Chief Executive Officers of Parastatals who are entitled, to continue to fly business class, while other categories of public officers are to travel on economy class.

“Also, travel days will no longer attract payment of Estacode allowances as duration of official trips shall be limited to only the number of days of the event as contained in the supporting documents to qualify for public funding.”

