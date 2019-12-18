Dictator Buhari Swears-in Ngige’s Wife, 8 Others as Perm Secs

Wife of the Minister of Labour, Dr (Mrs.) Evelyn Ngige, was one of the nine new Permanent Secretaries sworn-in on Wednesday by Dictator Muhammadu Buhari.

The Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (Ag. HoCSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, recently announced that Buhari had approved the appointment of the Permanent Secretaries.

The swearing-in ceremony, which took place just before the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting, held in the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa.

The other newly sworn-in Permanent Secretaries were: Engr. Hassan Musa from Borno; Aliyu Ahmed from Niger; Olusola Idowu from Ogun.

Those representing regional quotas were: David Adejoh from Kogi representing the North-Central; Umar Idris Tijani from Bauchi, representing North-East; Dr Sanni Gwarzo from Kano representing the North-West; Engr. Nebolisa Anako from Anambra representing the South-East; Temitope Faseun from Ondo representing the South-West and Dr Evelyn Ngige from Delta state representing the South-South.

