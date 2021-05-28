Diezani Forfeited Jewellery Worth N14.4bn – EFCC

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa has disclosed that the jewellery forfeited by the former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke is worth N14.4 billion.

The EFCC chairman stated this before the House of Representatives committee on Friday.

He said the “jewelry forfeited from the former minister has been valued by relevant government agencies and the estimated value of the jewelry is 14.4 billion naira.”

Bawa noted that the estimated value of the houses seized and forfeited from Diezani is $80 million. The anti-graft boss stated that the assets are in the custody of the commission and have not been sold.

The House of Reps committee is assessing the status of all recovered loot moveable and immovable assets from 2002-2020 by agencies of government.

A Federal High Court in Lagos had in September 2019 granted a final forfeiture of the jewellery to the federal government

Justice Nicholas Oweibo ruled that the former minister had failed to show cause why the jewellery should not be forfeited to the Nigerian government.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.