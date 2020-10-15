Disbanded F-SARS Operatives Barred From Joining SWAT

Operatives of the now defunct Federal Special Anti-Robbery Sqaud (SARS) unit won’t be allowed to join the newly created Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit.

In a memo circulated yesterday at the Force headquarters, Abuja, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, noted that SARS’ former officers are barred from joining the newly-created Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit of the Nigeria Police Force.

Following nationwide protests to push the demand to scrap the F-SARS championed by the hashtag, #EndSARS, IGP Adamu had on Sunday announced the scrapping of the F-SARS nationwide with immediate effect and directed all operatives of squad.

Accordingly, he set up the new Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team to fill the gap arising from the dissolution of the defunct SARS.

One of the criteria for the selection of SWAT officers contained in the IGP’s memo stipulates that the prospective must not have worked for SARS.

The officers to be recruited, according to the memo, must also have at least seven years policing service experience, and must pass physical fitness and be able to withstand training and operation.

They will also undergo medical and psychological fitness to certify them fit medically, emotionally, and psychologically.

Operations of the newly formed SWAT team will be strictly intelligence-driven, entailing that members of the tactical team are barred from routine patrols, indiscriminate and unlawful search of phones, laptops and other smart devices

Another criterion for selection of the SWAT members is that prospective officers must not have pending disciplinary issues, or any serious previous record of professional misconduct touching on intemperate behaviour, incivility to members of the public, corrupt practices, and misuse of firearms.

For operational service, the memo noted that recruited officers must be between the ages of 25 and 40 years, and 35 and 45 years for command elements.

