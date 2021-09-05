District Head Abducted at Gunpoint in Niger

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have kidnapped the district head of Wawa community in Borgu kingdom Dr, Mahmud Ahmed Aliyu.

From a reliable source the district head was kidnapped around 9:30 pm by some gunmen at his palace.

According to the source, the gunmen stormed his palace in there numbers carrying guns and cutlasses and went straight to his apartment where he has already retired for sleep after having an ectic day attending to his subjects.

Aliy is said to be the sixteen dodo of Wawa and a PHD holder in environmental science from a Malaysian university who has reigned for 12 years

It was also learnt that the gunmen picked him in the presence of his wives without beating nor hurting him.

It is also gathered that no call or any demand from the kidnappers yet to the family.

The state Police command Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun confirmed the incident adding that the police are already on the bandits trail to rescue the district head.

“The Police tactical team and members of the vigilante of the area have been deployed for manhunt of the hoodlums with a view to rescue the victim and arrest the culprits,” the PPRO said.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.