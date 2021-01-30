DJ Babus Dies Of COVID

Tributes poured in on Saturday after the news of the death of a popular Disc Jockey, Babatunde Bello better known as DJ Babus.

DJ Babus reportedly died on Friday morning after battling with COVID-19.

Before his untimely death, DJ Babus had rich experience in the entertainment industry that has made him a producer, songwriter, talent manager, sound engineer.

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Systems and Technology Management from the University of Baltimore in the United States of America.

In their tributes shared on social media, Nigerian music artists and entertainers lauded DJ Babus with some describing his death as a loss to Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

