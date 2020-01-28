Doctor Contracts Lassa Fever in Taraba
A medical doctor with the Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo has tested positive to Lassa fever, management of the hospital has confirmed.
Acting Head, Clinical Service of the hospital, Dr Ahmed Jatau, disclosed this on Tuesday.
Jatau explained that six suspected cases of Lassa fever were reported with four deaths, adding that the affected medical doctor was currently undergoing treatment at Iruwa Specialist Hospital in Edo State.
“We have sent 10 samples to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control for testing. We had six positive cases out of which four have died even before their result came in.
“For the remaining two cases, one has been discharged while the other, who is our own staff, has been transferred to Iruwa Specialist Hospital for further treatment because we don’t have a dialysis unit here.
“The information from the specialist hospital is that he is doing well after the first dialysis session. We have also fumigated the house officers quarters against rodents,” he said.
