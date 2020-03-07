Donald Trump Signs $8.3 Billion Coronavirus Emergency Spending Bill

President Donald Trump signed an $8.3 billion emergency funding bill early Friday to assist the fight against the coronavirus.

“So, we’re signing the $8.3 billion. I asked for two and a half and I got 8.3 and I’ll take it,” Trump said to reporters before leaving the White House in the morning.

The president acknowledged the spread of coronavirus was unprecedented but his administration was prepared to fight it.

“It’s an unforeseen problem … came out of nowhere, but we’re taking care of it,” he said.

Trump said he was continuing to work with local officials to respond to the outbreak of the virus.

He said he spoke with governor Gavin Newsom and said he would test the 2,422 guests and 1,111 crew members currently aboard a Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of San Francisco.

Trump said that he might still visit the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta, but said there were some concerns about whether one of the staff had the coronavirus.

“I may be going,” he said.

