Don’t Give Buhari Govt Another $3.4 Billion Loan, Timi Frank Cautions IMF

A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, has cautioned the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other international organisations to be warried of plan to grant another loan to the current General Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in the name of COVID-19.

The Nigerian government is asking for $3.4billion loan to fight COVID-19.

But Timi Frank said IMF must ask the current regime how previous loans taken from China and several other sources were used.

The former APC spokesman said if the loan is approved, it would be the largest in the continent, however, warned that the international organisations should not mortgage the future of unborn Nigerians.

The political activist in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday said all the previous loans taken in the last five years of General Buhari administration, “Nigeria is still refer to as the poverty capital of the world.”

Frank said: “The APC government has negatively given another name to governance in Nigeria and it is now government of loan. The IMF must demand to see the roads, the healthcare facilities and all manners of infrastructures previous loans were used for.”

The Bayelsa-born activist said if such huge amount of money is given to the current regime it will be mismanaged.

“I hereby advise the IMF and other organisations to be cautious not to facilitate corruption in Nigeria. The proposed $3.4billion loan given to Nigeria to fight COVID-19 is questionable. General Buhari’s government has collected several loans from China & World Bank, but it doesn’t reflect amongst Nigerians.

“The purpose of the loans over the years are not been carried out. Buhari is corrupt, they will end Up sharing the money among themself and give the Nigerians contrived stories. The loan will not be used to tackle COVID-19. They will build no hospitals, or buy any medical equipment,” Frank warned.

The activist said virus such as corruption, hunger, poverty, nepotism, and wickedness kill Nigerians daily more than COVID-19.

Frank called on wealthy Nigerians to donate directly to the citizens instead of donating to the federal government.

“I hereby appeal to the private sectors and businessmen to quit donating relief funds to the Nigerian government, instead they should donate directly to Nigerians through their BVN; so this money can get to Nigerians directly, instead of giving the money to this corrupt government.”

