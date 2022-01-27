‘Don’t Panic’, Says NNPC as Long Queues Resurface in Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has asked Nigerians not to panic amid the ongoing scarcity of fuel in Abuja.

Residents of Abuja are currently struggling to purchase fuel at different filling stations in the nation’s capital.

From Kubwa to Maitama, Utako, Asokoro, among others residents are scrambling for petrol as black marketers are smiling to the bank.

Commenting on the development in a statement on Wednesday night, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Garba Deen Muhammad, said it has sufficient petrol stock to meet the needs of Nigerians.

NNPC in a statement said, “Please do not panic, NNPC Ltd wishes to assure the public that the Company has sufficient PMS stock to meet the needs of Nigerians.

“The public is therefore advised not to engage in panic buying of petrol and to ignore all rumors that may suggest otherwise.

“In line with the existing laws of the land, NNPC Ltd is deeply committed to ensuring energy security for the country,” it said.

