Drama In Senate As Smart Adeyemi Describes Abia Gov As A ‘Drunkard’

There was a mild drama in the Senate when Senator Smart Adeyemi (APC, Kogi) described Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State as a “champagne drinking man”.

Adeyemi, while contributing to a motion on Safe School Initiative in Nigeria, said Abia is governed by “drunkards”.

The lawmaker was apparently responding to a social media post allegedly linked to Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, who is from Abia. In the post, Abaribe was said to have cast aspersion on Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

However, Abaribe said he was surprised that the Kogi Senator was making reference to a statement he did not make.

Adeyemi said while some governors were committed to the welfare and protection of their people, Abians “are governed by drunkards”.

He said: “Despite that some governors are doing their best, we are lucky to have a governor who has taken the issue of security as a serious priority.

“We are bordered by nine states, but we had an experience of the unfortunate incidents that are happening in neighbouring states.

“Some governors are committed to the protection of their people. In my state, the governor awarded contracts for the renovations of schools and provides security services to them.

“In some states where we have highly intelligent people, highly educated people, very enterprising people, like Abia, they are governed by drunkards. The governor of Abia is a champagne drinking man.

“Abia people are impoverished more than ever before. Abia people are unfortunate.”

At this point, Senate President Ahmad Lawan cautioned him against insulting the governor.

Responding, Abaribe expressed shock over Adeyemi’s comment and urged his colleague to tender an apology to the governor of Abia.

Abaribe said: “Mr President, I will like to make a clarification. Unfortunately, what has happened here today is one of the problems that you see on social media. I never made any comment on the governor of Kogi State. Never!

“What has happened is what we see going on today. People write something and tag your name to it. And if you don’t ask question, you will not know whether you actually said it or not.

“And I see so many things tagged to me but I don’t talk. The last time I saw Nuhu Ribadu, I also spoke to him. Something was ascribed to him that was very deleterious.

“I’m very surprised that my good friend and colleague decided to take on the governor of Abia for something I never said.”

