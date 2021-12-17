Drug Abuse Fuelling Terrorism, Banditry – Marwa

The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig Gen Mohammed Marwa(rtd), yesterday traced raging terrorism and armed banditry in the country to drug abuse.

He said the abuse and illicit trafficking of drugs in the country had assumed a worrisome dimension such that several youths were now gripped with substance abuse.

He also solicited for more collaborative efforts between the agency and the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) in ridding the country of illicit drug trafficking.

Marwa, who spoke during a courtesy visit to the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Leo Irabor and Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, maintained that there was a nexus between drug abuse and the current state of insecurity in Nigeria.

He affirmed that as the lead agency in the fight against drug abuse and trafficking in Nigeria, NDLEA would remain steadfast in its operations in order to ensure a drug-free society.

He called for a robust partnership between the Armed Forces and NDLEA in curbing the menace of substance abuse and trafficking in Nigeria.

Brigadier General Marwa attributed most of the activities of terrorists and bandits witnessed in the country to substance abuse.

He assured the military chiefs of the NDLEA’s commitment to a robust collaboration with the armed forces in its operations to drastically reduce the menace of drug abuse and other criminalities.

He lamented that drug abuse had ruined many homes in the society.

He used the medium to appreciate the military for the training support provided to the NDLEA Academy.

He also commended the military for the sacrifices, patriotism and gallantry in tackling security challenges in the country.

In his remarks, Gen Irabor commended the leadership of NDLEA for tackling the issue of illicit drugs usage and trafficking.

He averred that further partnership between the Armed Forces and NDLEA would boost the fight against this menace.

The defence chief urged the leadership of NDLEA to equally collaborate with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in checkmating unpatriotic licensed drug importers, who are in the habit of importing illicit drugs into the country.

He assured the visiting NDLEA boss of AFN’s continuous support towards ensuring that the agency achieved its noble objectives.

Responding to Marwa’s remarks at the Army Headquarters, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, assured that the Nigerian Army under his watch, would continue to support the NDLEA in discharging its constitutional mandate.

He further noted that drug trafficking remained a grievous crime and advocated decisive action against drug traffickers and other related crimes in the country. He urged the agency to engage the youths constructively through sensitisation and awareness campaigns that would proactively stem the menace of drug abuse in the society.

