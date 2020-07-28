DSS Alleged Planned Subversion, Threatens Clampdown

The Department of State Services said it has uncovered plans by some persons and groups to destabilise the country.

The DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, in a statement noted that some prominent personalities and socio-cultural groups had resorted to “divisive acts through inciting statements aimed at pitting individuals, groups and ethnic nationalities against another.”

The statement titled, ‘DSS warns against plans to destabilise the country, ‘ was made available to journalists in Abuja on Monday night.

The service said it was aware of the evil plans and their sponsors.

The secret police warned that it would no longer “tolerate the orchestrations by subversive and unscrupulous elements to cause a breakdown of law and order in the country.”

It said it was working with relevant authorities and sister security and law enforcement agencies to ensure that the sinister objective was not achieved.

The statement read, “The service reiterates its commitment to the internal security of Nigeria and will, within the confines of the law, decisively deal with planners of the mayhem.

“Law abiding citizens are urged to go about their normal business and disregard the antics of agents of destabilisation.”

The DSS advised Nigerians to avail security agencies with useful information about the activities of criminals and groups intent on instigating violence in the country.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.