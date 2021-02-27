DSS Arrests Ganduje’s Media Aide After Criticising Buhari, APC

Salihu Tanko-Yakasai, a media aide to the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has been arrested by the Department of State Services’ operatives.

“Alhamdulillah we just confirmed @dawisu is at DSS office,” Abubakar, an official of the state government, tweeted on Saturday after people complained of his whereabouts.

Salihu had called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to either deal with bandits in the country or resign.

Tanko-Yakasai spoke on Friday while reacting to students’ abduction at Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

According to him, the fact that the development comes about a week after bandits also abducted some schoolboys in Kagara, Niger State, shows that the government has failed its primary responsibility.

He said the All Progressives Congress-led government had failed Nigerians, noting that it cannot continue to lament when tragedy occurs without taking any action to prevent a repeat.

He wrote on Twitter: “Clearly, we as APC government, at all levels, have failed Nigerians in the number 1 duty we were elected to do which is to secure lives & properties. Not a single day goes by without some insecurity in this land. This is a shame! Deal with terrorists decisively or resign.

“Each time another tragedy happens, we lament, condemn, create a hashtag, the govt pretends to do something, no concrete steps to prevent reoccurrence, and then we repeat the process. To what end? Where are those saddled with the responsibility?

“Just last week, it was #freekagaraboys, today we have a new hashtag, #RescueJangebeGirls; who knows tomorrow what hashtag we will come up with? Perhaps one for ourselves when we get caught up in one of these daring attacks. This is sad & heartbreaking; I feel helpless & hopeless.”

The governor’s aide was earlier suspended by Ganduje after his remark about Buhari during the #EndSARS protest but was reinstated weeks after.

