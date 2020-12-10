DSS Arrests Osun Leader Of #EndSARS Protesters

One of the leaders of #EndSARS protesters identified as Emmanuel Adebayo who is also known as “Captain” was arrested by the Directorate of State Service (DSS) on Thursday morning for alleged impersonation.

He was arrested for posing as an officer of the Nigerian Army after a petition addressed to the DSS Command.

It could be recalled that Adebayo led the second wave of #EndSARS protest in Osogbo on Monday.

They demanded that the Federal Government should order Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to unfreeze the accounts of protesters, release all the detained protesters, probe the statement made by Police O/C legal, F. B Osei of valuing the worth of human life during the sitting of the panel and Osun Government should dissolve the panel of inquiry which is looking into cases of police brutality and extra-judicial killings.

Details shortly…

