DSS Confirms Raid on Igboho’s House, Parades 13 Suspected Armed Yoruba Nation Agitators

The Department of State Services (DSS) has declared Sunday Adeyemo, a self-acclaimed activist popularly called Sunday Igboho, wanted.

The DSS declared him wanted at a press briefing where it confirmed gunning down two of Igboho’s allies at his Ibadan residence

At a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday night, the secret police confirmed that it raided Igboho’s residence.

Spokesman of the service, Peter Afunanya, who addressed the media, also paraded no fewer than 12 suspects arrested during the operation.

He said Igboho is presently on the run but vowed that the government will definitely track him.

”In the early hours (about 01:34 hours) of today, 1st July, 2021, a joint team of security operatives raided the residence of Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a SUNDAY IGBOHO at Soka Ibadan, Oyo State.

”This was based on intelligence that he had stockpiled arms in the place. On approach to the residence, the team came under heavy gun attack by nine (9) men, suspected to be IGBOHO’s guards.

”Six of them were armed with AK-47 gun and Three others, with Pump-Action rifles.

”In the course of the exchange, two (2) of IGBOHO’s armed men were gunned down while the rest were subdued and arrested.

”Only one operative who was shot by the assailants on his right hand sustained injury. He has, however, received medical attention and is very stable.”

The DSS spokesman added that the team procedurally searched the house and subsequently recovered some weapons.

Afunanya stressed, ”The gun duel which lasted for an hour offered IGBOHO the chance to escape. Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Sunday IGBOHO is now on the run.

”IGBOHO may run as far as he can. He may hide as long as he wants. He might have attacked security operatives as his strength carried him. But this will be the end of his shenanigans.

”Soon, he will not have a hiding place. His strength will sure fail him. And the law will catch up with him. The law may be slow. But it will be steady.’

”Consequently, Adeyemo/Igboho is advised to turn himself in to the nearest security agency. Those cheering and eulogising him may appeal to or advise him to do the needful.

”He should surrender himself to the appropriate authorities. He or anyone can never be above the law. Meanwhile, those arrested will be charged accordingly.”

The secret police listed weapons recovered as: Seven (7) AK-47 assault rifles; Three (3) Pump Action guns; Thirty (30) fully charged AK-47 magazines; Five Thousand (5,000) rounds of 7.62mm ammunition; Five (5) Cutlasses, One (1) Jack knife, One (1) Pen Knife; Two (2) Pistol holsters; One (1) binoculars; A wallet containing and Five (5) US Dollars in one (1) Dollar denomination.

Others are: local and international driver’s licences in his name, ATM Cards, a German residence permit No. YO2N6K1NY bearing his name; Two (2) whistles; Fifty (5) Cartridges; Eighteen (18) Walkie-Talkies; Three Voodoo charm jackets/traditional body armour; Two (2) Laptops (One (1) Toshiba and One (1) Compaq); and His International Passport and those of many others (as displayed here).

He stated that side the items recovered from the building, about thirteen suspects including twelve males and one female were arrested and brought to Abuja.

He said while one suspect is being profiled, the other twelve (12) paraded here are: Abdulateef Ofeyagbe, Amoda Babatunde aka Lady K (female), Tajudeen Eronoyen, Diakola Ademola, Abideen Shittu, Jamiu Noah,Ayobami Donald, Adelabe Usman,Oluwafelumi Kunle, Raji Kazeem, Taiwo Opeyemi and Bamidele Sunday.

Below are photos of items recovered from Igboho’s house.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.