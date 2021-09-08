DSS Files Terrorism Charges Against Two of Igboho’s Aides

The Department of State Services (DSS) has filed five counts of terrorism against two of the aides of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho.

Those facing the charges filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja are two of the four aides of Igboho held back in the custody of the security agency.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CR/305/2021, which was dated August 31, 2021, the DSS through its lawyer, S.M. Bello, filed five terrorism charges against Noah Oyetunji and Amudat Babatunde (female).

The charges come after over two months of being detained by the DSS, despite the order of a court directing their release on bail.

According to court documents , Oyetunji is alleged to have been in possession of firearms which the DSS claims was used for terrorism.

Babatunde, on the other hand, was charged for promoting acts of terror via social media.

As of the time of filing this report, the court had yet to fix a date for the hearing.

The DSS filed the suit days before Igboho’s aides also filed a rights enforcement suit against the security outfit.

Igboho’s aides filed the suit on Wednesday before Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court who presided as a vacation judge while the court is on recess.

They sought a declaration of the court that their detention beyond 48 hours and their media parade without a court conviction constituted a breach of their fundamental rights.

They also sought an order of perpetual injunction restraining the DSS from interfering with their personal liberty and freedom of expression.

Similarly, the applicants prayed for an order granting the sum of N100 million for aggravated and exemplary damages against the security outfit, for what they termed a serial breach of their constitutional rights.

