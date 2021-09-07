DSS Invasion: Igboho’s Lawyer Submits Video Evidence in Court

High Court sitting in Ibadan has admitted as exhibit video clips of the July 1 invasion on the residence of Sunday ‘Igboho’ Adeyemo by the State Security Services (SSS).

Igboho’s counsel, Yomi Alliyu, filed a N500 billion fundamental human rights enforcement suit against the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, SSS and Director of State Services, Oyo State, over the invasion.

Mr Alliyu earlier informed the court that his client’s house and cars were damaged and two people killed by SSS operatives during the unlawful invasion.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Justice Ladiran Akintola admitted the exhibit after listening to Mr Alliyu’s submission on the originating summons before the court.

Mr Akintola admitted as exhibit, video clip tendered by counsel to the SSS, T. A. Nurudeen, where Igboho threatened to create the Oduduwa Republic, a breakaway nation from Nigeria, and asking Yorubas to fortify themselves with charms and guns.

The court ordered the two video clips to be played in the open court as requested by counsels to Igboho and the SSS.

Addressing the court after playing the two video clips, counsel to the AGF, Abdullah Abubakar, said that there was no evidence before the court that the blood seen in the video tendered by Mr Alliyu belongs to a human being.

Mr Abubakar said nothing in the video clip showed the invaded house belonged to Igboho or linked the AGF to the invasion.

He urged the court to disregard the exhibit and dismiss the entire suit.

Mr Nurudeen aligned with the AGF submission, demanding proof from a haematologist that the blood seen in the video belongs to a human being or cat.

Mr Alliyu said the video clip tendered by the SSS could be referred to as cinema because the language used in it was Yoruba which was not the language of the court.

He said that the SSS did not tender any evidence denying the killings or invasion of his client’s house and damaging some properties therein.

The court also heard the submission of all the counsel on the preliminary objection challenging the court’s jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

Mr Akintola adjourned the case until September 17 for ruling.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.