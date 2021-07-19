Nnamdi-Kanu-leader-of-the-Biafra-1

DSS Prevents Nnamdi Kanu From Seeking UK’s Assistance – Lawyer

Aloy Ejimakor, Counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Monday revealed that his client has been stopped from seeking help from United Kingdom by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Kanu who have dual citizenship from ‘Nigerian and British’, was rearrested in an African country and was brought back to Nigeria to face charges leveled against him.

Kanu who allegedly jumped bail after a military action, code-named “Operation Python Dance”, allegedly targeted his family house in Abia state, would be tried for treasonable offense.

The IPOB leader has been in DSS custody since he was repatriated to Nigeria. He has been receiving and communicating with his lawyer. Today his lawyer allegedly told Punch that Kanu was prevented from signing a letter seeking help from the UK consulate.

