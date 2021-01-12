DSS Raises Alarm Over Plot To Incite Religious Violence, Attack Worship Centres

The Department of State Services (DSS) has raised an alarm about an alleged plot to incite religious violence across the country.

In a statement on Monday, the DSS Public Relations Officer, Dr Peter Afunanya, disclosed that the plot was being sponsored by some persons in collaboration with external forces.

Afunanya said they intend to incite religious violence in states such as Sokoto, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Rivers, Oyo, and Lagos, as well as those in the South East.

“Part of the plans is to cause inter-religious conflicts, as well as use their foot soldiers to attack some worship centres, religious leaders, personalities, as well as key and vulnerable points.

“Consequently, Nigerians are advised to be wary of these antics and shun all divisive tendencies aimed at inciting or setting them against one another,” the statement said.

The DSS spokesman gave an assurance that the Service would collaborate with other security agencies to ensure that public order was maintained in all parts of the country.

He also warned those hatching such evil plots to desist from them in the interest of peace, security, and development of the nation.

“Law-abiding citizens (and residents) are encouraged to report suspected breaches of peace around them to the nearest security agencies,” he said.

