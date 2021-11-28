DSS Raises Alarm Over Terrorists’ Plot to Attack Military Bases

The Department of State Services (DSS) has raised an alarm over plans by terrorists to attack military bases in border towns across the country.

The secret agency also put the Nigeria Customs Service on red alert to avert the pending attacks by the insurgents on Ogun border communities and other border towns across the country, noting that the warning is based on intelligence it gathered.

In a leaked memo dated November 25, 2021 and addressed to the Customs Area Controller, Nigeria Customs Service, Ogun Area Command, Abeokuta, the DSS advised customs and other security agencies in the country to put counter-measures in place to frustrate the plot by the insurgents.

The memo which was sighted by Signal on Sunday was stamped received by the CAC’s office the same day.

The leaked document was titled, ‘Plans By Insurgents To Launch Attacks On Military Bases In Various Border Communities.’

“Available intelligence indicates plans by insurgents and criminal elements to carry out simultaneous attacks on military posts and bases in various border communities across the nation anytime from now,” the letter signed by the State Director of Security, Ogun State Command, M.B. Abdullahi, read.

“In view of the foregoing and the likelihood, such attacks not limited to the military personnel only, all law enforcement and security agencies with operational bases at border communities are advised to take note of the above threat and emplace countermeasures with emphasis on personal security of operatives to frustrate the planned attack, please.”

