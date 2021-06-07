DSS Summon Father Mbaka to Abuja For Questioning

Operatives of the Department of State Services have summoned controversial priest, Ejike Mbaka, to Abuja for questioning.

The DSS operatives visited the church to drop the letter of invitation. However, they didn’t meet the cleric at the church premises.

Details of why the intelligence unit summoned the priest were not stated but it might not be unconnected with Mbaka’s criticism of the Buhari government in recent times.

Mbaka, the Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry Enugu, has attracted attention lately with his criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari government.

It will be recalled that the priest recently said God had rejected the President and unhappy with his leadership.

Reacting to the summon in a video obtained , Mbaka said, “I got a call that the DSS people from Abuja came here (Enugu) with a letter of invitation to Abuja. Over what? What I cannot understand is that the mother church in Nigeria should be “cowed down” to lilliputian.

“The church is a lion and lamb. The bible says if the foundation is destroyed, what can the righteous do.

Every priest is a prophet and a king, we protect the sheep.

In this time, when killings are every day story, when there is hunger everywhere, people do not have hope again.

The only hope I have is God. Anybody who will stop people from worshipping here will regret it.

“I am the servant here,They don’t understand history.

I spoke against Abacha, I went to Minna to tell Babangida what was wrong in his time, I spoke to Obasanjo face to face.

I perform under the anointing of the Holy Spirit, I ministered to the late President Yaradua,I am being used by a higher being called the Holy Spirit.

“If they are attacking me here and there, no wahala (no problem).

The Bible says if God is for us, who can be against us? Only God can be God.

I heard the security people did not accept the letter. They asked them to come on Monday to give me the letter. If they know the anointing here is too hot for them, let them change. I will not keep quiet.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.