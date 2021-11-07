DUNAMIS @25: Pastor E.A Adeboye , Bishop David Oyedepo Set to Storm Glory Dome Abuja

Pastor E.A Adeboye popularly called Daddy G.O , the General Overseer , Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) , is set to storm Dunamis International Gospel Centre Abuja , to mark it’s 25th Years Anniversary.

Pastor Dr Paul Enenche , Senior pastor Dunamis International Gospel Centre made the announcement at the end of the first service today.

Pastor Paul who is a spiritual grandson to EA Adeboye ,said 25 years in ministry has been God all the way.

While the programme to kick start the anniversary is set to commence on the 22nd of November, he said Daddy Adeboye will be ministrying live on the 14th which is coming Sunday by 7am to open up the convention

Amongst those to also storm the Ministry during the convention to mark the anniversary is also Pastor David Oyedepo, the General Overseer of Living Faith Church.

Pastor Paul Enenche On May 28, 1996, in the small town of Jos, Nigeria, as a young doctor was at a crossroads of his life. He could relocate to London to be with his beautiful wife, also a doctor; he could visit a prestigious university abroad to step up his medical qualification; or, if he wanted to stay in Nigeria, he had two attractive medical appointments open.

However, he was restless, and decided to take some time to seek God’s Face to lead him from the crossroads. He journeyed to a mountain on the outskirts of Jos to be with God , and there he got the call to go into full Ministry

In November of 1996, six months after the call, Pastor Dr. Paul Enenche and his wife, Pastor Dr. (Mrs.) Becky Enenche, left every plan they had made for their lives and moved to Abuja. Like Abraham, they knew no one there, but obeying the Lord was paramount to them.

Dunamis International Gospel Centre was established on November 10, 1996. The first Sunday service was held at Abuja Centre for Arts and Culture, First Floor, Area 10. Church service was held there for two weeks before the church moved to Abuja Sheraton Hotel & Towers, where worship took place for about 6 months. The church moved to her present site in June of 1997, less than a year after the ministry had started.

In November 2018, the church completed her 100,000 capacity building (The Glory Dome), making her the owner of the largest building with roof in the world. The Glory Dome which is located at their permanent site, The Lord’s Garden, Airport Road, Abuja, was dedicated on Saturday, November 24, 2018.

The Church also holds an annual conference, Power and Glory World Conference, every last week of November to celebrate the Commission’s anniversary.

