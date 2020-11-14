Eagles Flop, As Leone Stars Came From 0-4 To Draw

The Super Eagles of Nigeria put their foot wrong yesterday, as they squandered a 4-0 lead to draw 4-4 with visiting Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in their 2021 AFCON qualifier at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.

The Eagles had gone into a quick four-goal lead after two goals from Everton striker, Alex Iwobi in the fourth and 27th minute, and one goal each from Napoli of Italy star, Victor Osimhen (22nd) and Samuel Chukwueze (29th).

The Leone Stars however pulled one goal back before half time and scored two more goals through Alhaji Kamara and Mustapha Bundu before Kamara added the equaliser in the 80th minute.

It wasn’t a good second half for the Super Eagles who saw Osimhen stretched out with what looked like a broken hand. Osimhen’s injury came after defender Loan Balogun had a similar injury. Paul Onuachu replaced Osimhin, while Semi Ajayi came in for injured Balogun. Team captain, Ahmed Musa was equally replaced by Kelechi Iheancho, just as Chidera Ejuke came in for Samuel Chukwueze.

The 4-4 draw notwithstanding, the Super Eagles still lead Group L of the qualifiers with seven points. They can seal qualification if they win at Siaka Steven Stadium in Freetown, Sierra Leone on Tuesday.

Iwobi however registered his name as the first Nigerian to score at the rebranded Samuel Ogbemudia stadium yesterday.

Last Month during the international break, the Super Eagles played two friendly games in Austral, lost one to African champions, Algeria, and play a draw with Tunisia.

___

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.