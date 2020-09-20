Ebonyi Accident: Diaspora Indigenes Condole State Govt, Call For Investigation

Following a fatal accident that had almost everybody on board killed at Akaeze -Ukwu bridge, Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi state on Saturday, the Association of Ebonyi State Indigenes in Diaspora (AESID) has sent a condolences message to the State government.

The association also called on the appropriate authorities to investigate the immediate as well as the remote cause(s) of the mishap in order to get recommendations on how to stop the re-occurrence of such tragedy.

A 608 Coaster bus carrying 32 passenger with Reg no. UKP 78 XA was said to have fell inside the river while conveying members of Christ Peculiar Church of Nigeria, Enugu branch from a burial at Nguzu Edda back to Enugu.

In a statement signed Sunday in Abuja by the President of the AESID, Ambassador Pascal Oluchukwu, said his organisation recieved the shocking sad news of the vehicle accident and consequent loss of lives of Ebonyi people through drowning over the Akaeze-Ugwu River overnight on Friday, September 18, 2020.

“On behalf of the executive committee and the entire membership of the Association of the Ebonyi State Indigenes in Diaspora (AESID), I am writing to convey to the people and government of Ebonyi State, our deepest sympathies and wholesome condolences for the lives lost during the sad incident.”

While praying for the repose of the departed souls, Oluchukwu also prayed to Almighty God to grant the families and relations of the deceased the courage and fortitude to bear the sad loss.

“Let me take a moment to call on all people of goodwill, at home in Ebonyi, throughout the widths and breadths of Nigeria and across the Diaspora world, to come to the aid and support of the bereaved families with kind words as well as material and financial resources to enable them wither the storm that such a sudden death may have thrown them into.

“On behalf of AESID, we are sending our widows might in support of the bereaved family.

“We are calling on the Ebonyi State Executive Governor, His Excellency Engr. Dave Umahi, to declare a state-wide period of mourning and fly flags across the State at half-mast in honour of those that have lost their lives in this terrible calamity.

“We are also calling on the appropriate authorities to investigate the immediate as well as the remote cause(s) of this mishap and get a recommendation on how to stop the re-occurrence of the tragedy.”

