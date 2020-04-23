EWTT7K7XsAEC2X7

ECOWAS Appoints Buhari COVID-19 Champion

Leaders of the Economic Community of West African States have appointed President Muhammadu Buhari to coordinate the COVID-19 response in the sub-region.

Buhari participated in the summit from Abuja via teleconference.

The summit was convened by the regional leaders to deliberate on the COVID-19 pandemic, which has continued to ravage humanity worldwide.

Buhari’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina, announced the appointment on Twitter on Thursday.

He said, “ECOWAS leaders at an extraordinary summit held by video conference have appointed President Muhammadu Buhari as champion that will coordinate the COVID-19 response in the sub-region.

“All the other Presidents will be available to support President Buhari.”

