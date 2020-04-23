ECOWAS Appoints Buhari COVID-19 Champion
Leaders of the Economic Community of West African States have appointed President Muhammadu Buhari to coordinate the COVID-19 response in the sub-region.
Buhari participated in the summit from Abuja via teleconference.
The summit was convened by the regional leaders to deliberate on the COVID-19 pandemic, which has continued to ravage humanity worldwide.
Buhari’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina, announced the appointment on Twitter on Thursday.
He said, “ECOWAS leaders at an extraordinary summit held by video conference have appointed President Muhammadu Buhari as champion that will coordinate the COVID-19 response in the sub-region.
“All the other Presidents will be available to support President Buhari.”
_____
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.
There are no commentsAdd yours