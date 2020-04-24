ECOWAS Leaders Call For Cancellation Of Debts Owed By African Countries

Share Pin 0 Shares

The Presidents of ECOWAS countries are calling for the cancellation of all debts owed by African countries.

They made the call on Thursday at the opening session of the ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit where the leaders made their various contributions via a video conference call.

The teleconference, which had President Muhammadu Buhari in attendance, was presided over by the President of the Republic of Niger and Chair of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, Mahamadou Issoufou.

President Issoufou made the statement on behalf of the ECOWAS leaders in attendance before the meeting went into a closed-door session.

_____ Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.