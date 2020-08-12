Edo 2020: Assassination Threat Will Not Stop APC’s Defeat – Imasuangbon

Former governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, Barr. Kenneth Imasuangbon has said that the plot to assassinate leaders of the PDP would not stop the defeat of the All Progressives Congress in the September 19 governorship election.

Barr. Imasuangbon popularly known as ‘Rice Man’ said it was shocking that his name was among those listed to be assassinated by the killer squad in the state.

Imasuangbon alleged that the APC opted to import killers into the state because of imminent defeat they will face at the polls.

He said Governor Godwin Obaseki’s approach to governance and his achievements across the state have caused nightmare for the APC to resort to eliminating PDP leaders.

The Rice Man wondered why he should be penciled down to be killed despite all he has done to support humanity through his philanthropic works.

Speaking to journalists in Bénin City, Imasuangbon called on relevant security agencies to hold Comrade Adams Oshiomhole responsible if he is attacked.

According to him, “Do they want to kill me because of the rice I am sharing? Is it because of the scholarships I am giving out? I am paying hospital bills for indigent patients. I want the American embassy to be aware of this plot. The APC must not resort to assassination.

“The September 19 elections is a foregone issue because the people have already made up their mind to return Obaseki for a second term in office. All the plots by the opposition APC have failed.

“This election, for us in the PDP, is about promised fulfilled and not talking about what I will do. The PDP has a track record of good governance in the past four years of Obaseki. That is achy they are resorting to various tactics to scare us from the field.

“We will not be scared and we will mobilised Edo people from all the 192 wards to come out and vote. No amount of threat will stop thedefeat of the APC. We are ready to defend the votes.

“I was shocked that my name was among those listed to be assassinated. I have told the world to hold Oshiomhole responsible if anything happens to me. We want a peaceful Edo. We are canvassing one man one vote but the opponents are buying arms and importing assassins. We will not be scared.”

In a swift reaction to the assassination allegation, an aide to the former national chairman of APC, Victor Oshioke, said there is no iota of truth in allegation.

“There is no truth in that. Why will he want to kill anybody? Oshiomhole contested election twice and he did not kill anybody. He preached against violence. They want to drag Oshomhole’s name into the election. PDP know that they have not performed so they are reducing their campaign to Oshiomhole.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.