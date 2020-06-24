Edo 2020: I Remain in the Race for PDP Ticket – Imasuagbon

Governorship aspirant, Barrister Kenneth Imasuagbon, an aspirant in the race for the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo, says contrary to reports, he has not stepped down for Governor Godwin Obaseki ahead of the party’s primaries scheduled for Thursday.

In a statement signed by him and made available to newsmen in Benin on Wednesday, Imasuagbon debunked the rumour that he has accepted $2 million from the Governor to step down for him.

The Abuja based educationist stressed that he was in the governorship race to win and not to make up the number of aspirants for the PDP ticket.

He noted that the rumour of him accepting $2 million from the governor is being spread from his (Obaseki’s) camp to sway the votes of delegates in his favour.

According to him, “The governor knows am popular with the delegates and he is doing everything possible to change this.

“For the sake of emphasis, I have not and will not consider accepting any money for me to step down from the rave for the PDP ticket.

“I also understand that they are trying to manipulate the delegate list to their favour. I want to warn that if they try it, we will do everything possible to resist it and we shall meet in the court of law.

He urged all delegates to come out and vote for him in tomorrow’s primaries just as he promised to wipe away poverty from the state if elected as governor.

