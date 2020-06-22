Edo 2020: Ize-Iyamu Wins APC Governorship Primary
Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, one of the governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State, has emerged winner of the party’s direct primary conducted on Monday.
He pulled 27,838 votes, while his closest rival, Dr. Pius Odubu scored 3,776 while Mr Osaro Obaze pulled 2,751 votes.
Chairman of the Edo State APC Primary Election Committee, Governor Hope Uzodinma, declared Ize-Iyamu winner of the election after collating the results turned in by the returning officers in the 18 local government areas of the state.
With the result, Ize-Iyamu will face other contenders in the September 19 governorship election in the state.
