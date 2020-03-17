Edo APC Hails Buhari’s Intervention in Party’s Crisis

The Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) for intervening in the political crisis rocking the party in Edo and other parts of the country.

Chairman of the Edo State Chapter of the APC, Barr. Anselm Ojezua said this while addressing journalists at the Benin Airport, in Benin City.

He said the president’s intervention to forestall zero-sum outcomes was timely as the crisis was already approaching a dangerous climax, adding that there is a second chance for possible reconciliation.

Ojezua noted that President Buhari’s intervention saved the party from possible implosion, stressing, “I give credit to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Progressive Governors Forum for halting a very dangerous situation. The party was moving towards a dangerous situation as all sides had taken very extreme positions and the fear was that the party could implode.”

He explained that the APC opted for a second look at the possibility of reconciliation, particularly since a reconciliation committee has been set up but yet to commence work.

“These past few days, everybody has had their fair share from the tension that arose from political activities. A lot has been achieved in terms of sending clear messages to those concerned particularly the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who has learnt a lot of lessons these few days,” he said.

The Edo APC chairman, however, said he hoped Comrade Oshiomhole would maintain the attitude in order to properly put things in focus and generate the kind of reconciliation required.

