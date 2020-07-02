Edo Election: Ganduje Heads 49-Member APC Campaign Council

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed governor of Kano state, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and his Imo state counterpart to lead the national campaign team ahead of the governorship election in Edo state.

While governor Ganduje will serve as the chairman, governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma will serve as deputy chairman and Hon. Abbas Braimoh as Secretary of the 49-member APC national campaign council.

In a statement signed Thursday in Abuja by the APC’s deputy national publicity secretary, Yekini Nabena, the approval for the constitution of a national campaign council for the 19th September, 2020 governorship election was given by the national chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni.

Nabena said the campaign council will be inaugurated on Monday, 6th July 2020 at the party’s national secretariat.

The members of the campaign team include: Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, governor Inuwa Yahaya, governor Yahaya Bello, governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Chief ohn Odigie-Oyegun, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Sen. Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu, Sen. Owelle Rochas Okorocha, Timipre Sylva, Dr. Pius Odubu, Sen. Degi Eremiemyo Biobaraku, Prof. Oserheimen A. Osunbor, Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, Sen. John Owan Enoh, Hon. E.J. Agbonayiman, Engr. Babachir Lawal, Prince B.B. Apugo, Gen. Charles Airhiavbere Hon. Peter Akpatason, Hon. Patrick Aisowere and Hon. Johnson Oghuma.

Other members are Hon. Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, Hon. Pally Iriase, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, Mrs. Rachel Akpabio, Mr. Bolaji Afeez, Engr. Gabriel Iduseri, Chief Cairo Ojougboh, Patrick Obahiagbor, Chief Ayiri Emami, Hon. Abubakar Adagu Suberu, Usman Nahuche, Engr. Chidi Orji, Dr. Almajiri Geidam, Sen. Sa’idu Umar Kumo, Chief Pius Akinyelure, Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi, Chief Solomon Edebiri, Prof. Ebegue Amadasun, Hon. Saturday Uwulekue, Hon. Osaro Obaze, Chief Samuel Ogbuku, Miss. Rinsola Abiola, Theresa Tekenel and Hon. Abbas Braimoh.

