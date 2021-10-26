Edo PDP Suspends Obaseki, Shaibu’s Loyalists

The crisis in Edo State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, continued Monday evening as the party in Ward 2, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, suspended 10 of its members for alleged anti-party activities.

Most of the allegedly suspended members are the new PDP that defected from the All Progressives Congress, APC with Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu.

The letter for their suspension was signed by the Ward Chairman, Suileman Momodu, Secretary, Elamah Abdulganinu and 17 others.

They listed their offences to be: “Breaching of the party constitution and manifesto, disobedience and neglect to carryout lawful directive of the party organ and officers of the party;

“Engaging in anti-party activities, engagement in a conduct likely to cause disaffection among members of the party and is likely to distrupt the peaceful, lawful and efficient conduct of the business of the party.”

Other offences are: “Engaging in unauthorised publicity within the party, creating a parallel organ at the ward LGA level and promoting actions that belong to another group under the guise of the party by name, New PDP.”

Several calls to one of the allegedly suspended member, Hassan Bawa, was not answered.

But a member of the party from the area said the alleged suspension is of no consequence.

However, Momodu said the action was in line with the party’s constitution.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.