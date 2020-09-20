#EdoDecides2020: Obaseki ‘Wins’ Edo Governorship Race
Governor Godwin Obaseki, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, has clinched the highest votes in Saturday’s Edo State governorship election.
The result of the election held in all Edo’s 18 local governments was declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday in Benin, the state capital.
INEC is, however, yet to formally declare Obaseki the winner of the election.
Obaseki polled 314,676 votes to defeat his main rival, Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who had 223,619 votes.
Obaseki also won in 13 of the 18 local government areas and thus scored more than 25 percent of votes cast in two-thirds of the local governments in the state to satisfy the second constitutional requirement to be declared governor.
