EFCC Arrests ex-Gov Igbinedion Over Alleged N1.6b Diversion

A former governor of Edo State, Lucky Igbinedion is currently under the detention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

This was confirmed by spokesman of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren on Thursday night but he failed to give more details.

Igbinedion who finished his tenure as governor in 2007 is being grilled at the Abuja headquarters of the EFCC for allegedly diverting public funds to the tune of N1.6 billion.

A loan obtained by the Edo State government is said to have been diverted to a company which he has an interest in.

Igbinedion was prosecuted in 2008 by the EFCC and convicted of embezzling N2.9 billion belonging to Edo State.

He was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to a one-count charge which was pruned from 191 charges.

