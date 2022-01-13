EFCC Arrests Fake Army General For Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested Oluwasegun Bolarinwa, a fake Army General, for alleged N270 million fraud.

The EFCC, in a statement on Thursday, said the suspect allegedly made false representations to the complainant, Kodef Clearing Resources, that President Muhammadu Buhari, had shortlisted him and one other to be appointed as the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, and that he needed a short grant “to press and process the appointment.”

“He also allegedly forged a letter of appointment as COAS purportedly signed by the President and showed the same to the victim to further prove his claim,” the anti-graft agency said.

