Mompha-1

EFCC Arrests Mompha on New Fraud Charges

Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has re-arrested internet celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha, aka Mompha, on suspicion of fresh internet fraud.

Mompha was out on bail following a N33 billion money laundering charge filed against him by the anti-graft agency at the Federal High Court, Lagos.

Mompha was re-arrested last Friday at the Commission’s Ikoyi office, when he went to retrieve several items seized from him.

The items – five wristwatches, one Apple Air pod, one iPhone, eight mobile phones and one pair of sunglasses, were confiscated following his arrest last October 19, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

EFCC counsel Mr Rotimi Oyedepo had told the judge that it had earlier released Mompha’s Air Pod and sunglasses when the application was filed.

He said the other properties Mompha sought were still with the commission for investigative purpos

But following an application by his counsel Mr Gboyega Oyewole (SAN), Justice Mohammed Liman on July 24 ordered the EFCC to release the items to Mompha.

The judge ruled that since the items were not listed as exhibits in the money laundering charges filed against Mompha, the EFCC had no justification to continue to hold onto them.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
EFCCIsmaila MustaphaMompha

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Canada Finance Minister Resigns Amid Charity Scandal and Tensions With Trudeau

Canada Finance Minister Resigns Amid Charity Scandal and Tensions With Trudeau

News
  • 18 Aug
  • 0
COVID-19: ‘Nero Fiddled While Rome Burned. Trump Golfs’ – Bernie Sanders

COVID-19: ‘Nero Fiddled While Rome Burned. Trump Golfs’ – Bernie Sanders

News
  • 18 Aug
  • 0
Two Charged in 18-Year Unsolved Murder of Rap Star Jam Master Jay

Two Charged in 18-Year Unsolved Murder of Rap Star Jam Master Jay

Entertainment
  • 18 Aug
  • 0

BEACON

Twitter said: "Invalid or expired token."

Back to Top