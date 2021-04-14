EFCC Arrests Okorocha

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested former Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State.

A source at EFCC headquarters confirmed that the former governor is currently being quizzed.

“Yes, our operatives went to pick him up today after shunning our previous invitations. He was trailed to his private office in Garki where he was arrested,” the source said.

Similarly, one of his aides who spoke to our correspondent said his principal was arrested in a gestapo manner. The former governor’s spokesman, Sam Onwuemeodo, was unavailable for comment as of the time of filing this report.

Okorocha, who governed Imo between 2011 and 2019, has been accused of embezzlement and misappropriation but he has denied the allegations. The administration of Governor Hope Uzodinma had sealed some of the property which his wife allegedly acquired illegally.

In February, he landed in a police station in Imo after engaging in a brawl with some government officials over some of his wife’s properties that were confiscated. But he was freed hours later.

This is the first major arrest by the anti-graft agency under the leadership of Abdulrasheed Bawa, chairman of the EFCC.

__________

