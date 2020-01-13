EFCC ‘Freezes’ Shehu Sani’s Bank Accounts, ‘Asks’ Him to Declare Assets

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has frozen the bank accounts of Shehu Sani, a former senator from Kaduna state, his aide alleges.

In a statement on Sunday, Suleiman Ahmed, senior special adviser to Sani, also said the former lawmaker was “forced to declare his assets”.

The EFCC had arrested Sani for allegedly demanding money from Sani Dauda, owner of ASD Motors, to bribe Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the anti-graft agency, so as to influence an investigation.

Although the former lawmaker denied the allegation, the anti-graft agency insisted he had questions to answer on the matter.

In the statement, Sani’s aide accused the EFCC of bias in his principal’s case, and he listed 11 questions for the agency to answer.

He wondered why the anti-graft agency has not detained Sani’s accuser “who admitted to giving bribe” and why it has not invited “Alhaji Samaila Isa Funtua who was mentioned in the frame up against Shehu Sani?”

“Mr. Orilade, what is the connection between allegations of extortion of $25,000 and then searching his residence, blocking his accounts and forcing him to declare his assets?” he asked the EFCC.

