EFCC Probe: Magu Denies Allegations Of Paying Osinbajo, Falana Money

The suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has written to the Presidential Committee investigating the allegation of mismanagement of the agency over what he described as publications prejudicial to the proceedings of the panel.

In the letter addressed to the Chairman of the panel, Retired Justice Ayo Salami, one of Magu’s lawyers Wahab Shittu referred to the claims that the suspended EFCC boss paid N4 billion to the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, and another N28 million to a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana.

He explained that the allegations were completely false and an attempt to tarnish the hard-earned reputation of the Vice President, Magu, and Falana.

According to Shittu, the suspended EFCC boss also denies any link with a Kaduna-based Bureau De Change Operator as claimed.

Earlier, the Vice President and Falana denied collecting any money from the suspended EFCC boss.

On the search of Magu’s house conducted on Monday last week, he insisted that no incriminating evidence was found – not even dollars, expensive jewelleries, and wristwatches were recovered as reported.

The legal practitioner stressed that the search of Magu’s house did not reveal any incriminating evidence or materials.

He added that the cars removed from his residence were official vehicles assigned to the suspended EFCC boss.

Shittu, however, decried that Magu has yet to be given a copy of the allegations against him to enable him formally to respond to them.

He said his client was ready to formally respond to the allegations and furnish documentary evidence in support if served with a copy of the allegations.

The lawyer, therefore, called on the presidential panel to uphold Magu’s fundamental human rights of fair hearing.

