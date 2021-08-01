EFCC Quizzes Saraki Over Alleged Corruption

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Saturday questioned former Senate President Bukola Saraki over alleged misappropriation of public funds and money laundering.

According to sources who confirmed the news, Saraki arrived the EFCC office around 2pm.

According to sources, Mr Saraki is alleged to have hired suspected proxies, who executed contracts for Kwara State under his administration and allegedly made returns to him for many years.

The funds involved are said to run into hundreds of millions in naira and hundreds of thousands in foreign currencies.

Saraki, 58, was Senate President between 2015 and 2019. He also sat for two terms as Governor of Kwara State from 2003 to 2011.

As Senate President, Mr Saraki spent a considerable time facing charges of corruption and false declaration of assets, although he was eventually acquitted by the Supreme Court in June 2018.

Spokesperson to the former Senate President, Yusuph Olaniyonu later confirmed that Saraki left the EFCC office on Saturday.

In a statement, Olaniyonu stressed that Saraki had not been arrested but “on his own volition visited the office of the EFCC to clarify any issue that the commission may want to raise with him.”

Olaniyonu said the ex-Senate President also assured EFCC operatives that he has nothing to hide.

“It will be recalled that following the order of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on the Fundamental Human Rights case filed by Dr. Saraki during the period of the former chairman of the EFCC which precluded the commission from investigating him until the matter is dispensed with, the commission at the last hearing on July 14, 2021, pleaded with the judge that the order was preventing them from doing their job,” the statement said.

“Following this complaint, Dr. Saraki, as a responsible citizen, on his own volition approached the commission that at the earliest convenient date, he was willing to visit the commission’s office and clarify all issues they might want to raise with him.

“He, therefore, visited the commission’s office this afternoon and answered some questions. He is back home. He was not arrested. Dr. Saraki also assured the commission that he has nothing to hide and will always make himself available to clear all issues that may require his attention”

